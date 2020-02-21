https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/prophet-2.jpg 285 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-02-21 10:56:482020-02-21 10:56:48Which three elements cannot be betrayed by real Muslims?
Which three elements cannot be betrayed by real Muslims?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: The heart of a real Muslim does not doubt or betray three elements: Sincerity in deeds for Allah (SWT), good will (giving well-intentioned help and advice) for Muslim leaders in the way of leadership (of Islamic Ummah) , and assist Muslims (wherever and whenever needed)[1].
[1] Kafi, Vol. 1, Page 403.
