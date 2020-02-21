Foundation of Divine Decrees: Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 2:216) By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 2:216)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Foundation of Divine Decrees

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

كُتِبَ عَلَيْكُمُ الْقِتَالُ وَهُوَ كُرْهٌ لَّكُمْ ۖ وَعَسَىٰ أَن تَكْرَهُوا شَيْئًا وَهُوَ خَيْرٌ لَّكُمْ ۖ وَعَسَىٰ أَن تُحِبُّوا شَيْئًا وَهُوَ شَرٌّ لَّكُمْ ۗ وَاللَّـهُ يَعْلَمُ وَأَنتُمْ لَا تَعْلَمُونَ ﴿٢١٦﴾

2:216 Fighting is ordained for you, even though you dislike it. But perhaps you dislike a thing and it is good for you; and perhaps you like a thing, and it is bad for you. And Allah Knows, while you know not.

Commentary: War is a perilous affair that brings devastation, destruction, injury, and death. Understandably, no one likes war. However, living under the humiliation and oppression of the enemy is much more devastating than the casualties of war. Nations engage in warfare for this reason, despite their disliking, after exhausting all peaceful means to resolve a conflict.

The religion of Islam promotes peace and denounce violence [An-Nisa, 4:128 (وَالصُّلْحُ خَيْرٌ)]. Nevertheless, Islam prescribes war to protect Muslim from enemy aggression and oppression, even though some may be averse to war:

كُتِبَ عَلَيْكُمُ الْقِتَالُ وَهُوَ كُرْهٌ لَّكُمْ ۖ … ﴿٢١٦﴾

2:216 Fighting is ordained for you, even though you dislike it.

Some may be displeased with a decree, such as going to war, as mentioned in this verse. However, once people realize the benefit of the law, they abide by it wholeheartedly.

This argument is valid about any divine precept, such as performing daily prayers, fasting during the month of Ramadan, giving charity, etc. For instance, people may dislike the hunger and thirst of fasting, but they do not mind hunger and thirst once they realize that fasting cleanses the spirit from sins and the body from filth.

Similarly, people may desire to pursue a habit and adventure, which results in harm. Once they recognize the drawbacks, they avoid doing so despite the temptation. In particular, the verse states:

… وَعَسَىٰ أَن تَكْرَهُوا شَيْئًا وَهُوَ خَيْرٌ لَّكُمْ ۖ وَعَسَىٰ أَن تُحِبُّوا شَيْئًا وَهُوَ شَرٌّ لَّكُمْ …﴿٢١٦﴾

2:216 … But perhaps you dislike a thing (ruling), and it is good for you (but you do not realize its benefits), and maybe you desire a thing (such as a habit), and it is bad for you (but you do not apprehend its pitfalls)

In conclusion, Allah (SWT) knows our best interests, and He preserves our wellbeing, welfare, and prosperity with His decrees, even though some out of ignorance may dislike it:

… وَاللَّـهُ يَعْلَمُ وَأَنتُمْ لَا تَعْلَمُونَ ﴿٢١٦﴾

2:216 And Allah Knows (your best interest, i.e., what is good and bad for you), while you (do) know not.

Word-for-Word Translation:

2:216 [كُتِبَ] is prescribed [عَلَيْكُمُ] upon you [الْقِتَالُ] the fighting [وَهُوَ] while it [كُرْهٌ] is hateful [لَّكُمْ] to you. [وَعَسَىٰ] But perhaps [أَن] that [تَكْرَهُوا] you dislike [شَيْئًا] a thing [وَ] and [هُوَ] it [خَيْرٌ] is good [لَّكُمْ] for you. [وَعَسَىٰ] and perhaps [أَن] that [تُحِبُّوا] you like [شَيْئًا] a thing [وَ] and [هُوَ] it [شَرٌّ] is bad [لَّكُمْ] for you, [وَاللَّـهُ] And Allah [يَعْلَمُ] knows [وَ] and [أَنتُمْ] you [لَا] do not [تَعْلَمُونَ] know.