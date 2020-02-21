Yemen: Dozens of civilians killed in Saudi-led raids

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: This is the wreckage of a Saudi tornado warplane after it was shot down by Yemen Ansarallah air force in Aljowf province. Saturday’s footage and video of the high sophisticated warplane released by Ansarullah to the public has spread joy among the country’s civilians who have been living under a constant fear of their indiscriminate airstrikes for five years.

The shooting down of the Saudi warplane has prompted a series of retaliatory attacks by Riyadh on these poor civilians who have been living near the place the aircraft was downed.

Ansarullah says Yemen’s skies are not safe for Saudis anymore after Yemenis developed a new surface to air missile.

Since the beginning of Saudi war in 2015, thousands of civilians have been killed in airstrikes. Millions have also been displaced.

UN says so many people are being killed in Yemen’s unjustified tragedy. Commenting on the killing of the civilians, the UN’s humanitarian coordinator for Yemen said under international humanitarian law, parties which resort to force are obligated to protect civilians. However, five years into this conflict the belligerents are still failing to uphold this responsibility and it is shocking.