Why only the Islamic methods must be used in Muslim governments?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: Do you order me that for my own victory to use oppression and cruelty against the Islamic Ummah while I have Welayah on them?! Swear to Allah (SWT), until I live, and the nights and days are there, and the stars set and rise consecutively, I will never do such a thing [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 126.

