https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/islam.jpg 180 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-02-22 10:33:382020-02-22 10:33:38Why only the Islamic methods must be used in Muslim governments?
Why only the Islamic methods must be used in Muslim governments?
SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: Do you order me that for my own victory to use oppression and cruelty against the Islamic Ummah while I have Welayah on them?! Swear to Allah (SWT), until I live, and the nights and days are there, and the stars set and rise consecutively, I will never do such a thing [1].
[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 126.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!