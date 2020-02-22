What is the essential element of the ethical behaviour?

SHAFAQNA – A believer should be aware that moderation is the essential element of the ethical behaviour. If the believer who wants to be on the right path leaves behind moderation; this will cause him/her to deviate from the truth. The one who observes moderation in all of his/her daily life, in fact such a person is steadfast in the way of the truth as is mentioned in Ayah 6 of Surah Fussilat: “Say (Prophet), I am only a mortal like you, but it has been revealed to me that your God is one. Take the right/straight path to God and seek God’s forgiveness. Woe to the idolaters.” If we want to raise a strong pillar, must erect it straight, in the condition of strength and moderation, such a base is sturdy and strong [1].

[1] Maqamaat Ma’anavi, Mohsen Bina, Vol. 2, Page 1.