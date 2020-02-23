US: Halal Dinner Hosted by Pasadena Church to Bring Together People of Many Faiths

SHAFAQNA- Neighborhood Unitarian Universalist Church in City of Pasadena, California is hosting its eighth Annual Interfaith Halal Dinner at 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.

Whether you’re Muslim or not, Pasadena’s Unitarian Universalists don’t mind — the event is an opportunity for people of different faiths to “connect, share prayers and learn about each other’s worlds,” according to a news release from the church. “Our goal is to spark dialogue in our Pasadena community and every year that is exactly what we’ve done.”

“This dinner is part of a bigger pie because what we’re trying to do here at Neighborhood Church is create events that really talk about interfaith interracial issues and how they relate to being a citizen of the world,” said spokesman Luis Sierra Campos, Social Justice and Inclusion Coordinator at Neighborhood Church, in describing last year’s.

Campos said the Halal supper was created seven years ago by a previous minister at the church.

“And what she wanted to do was bring people together to really get to know each other, break bread and relate from a spiritual place. It took the mystery out of the differences and provided a sense of connection that people of faith must have,” Pasadena Now told.

A halal meal is one that’s been prepared in accordance with Islamic law, and the event will be begin immediately after sundown. It’ll be kicked off by a Maghrib prayer.

The Pasadena Neighborhood Unitarian Universalist Church is a member congregation of the Unitarian Universalist Association, and strives to create and grow an inclusive religious community connected by love, spirit, and service.

As for the hosts, Unitarian Universalism is more of a guiding philosophy than a typical religion.

“The faith honors all traditions that seek the sacred through compassion and tolerance,” according to the group’s website.

“You won’t find one unifying creed among Unitarian Universalists except for freedom, tolerance, reason and compassion,” it says. “These are far more important to us than any dogma. We affirm the right of every individual to choose their own path of faith”, Pasadena Star News reported.