Can the lawyer tell a lie to vindicate the client? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about telling lies by lawyers.
Question: In a pending lawsuit the lawyer is certain that his client is the rightful one, but has no suitable proof. Can the lawyer tell a lie in the court to vindicate his client in this condition?
The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: Lying is not allowed even in the above-mentioned condition.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
