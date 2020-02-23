Date :Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 | Time : 10:51 |ID: 135194 | Print

Can the lawyer tell a lie to vindicate the client? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about telling lies by lawyers.

Question: In a pending lawsuit the lawyer is certain that his client is the rightful one, but has no suitable proof. Can the lawyer tell a lie in the court to vindicate his client in this condition?

The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: Lying is not allowed even in the above-mentioned condition.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

