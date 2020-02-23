Supreme Religious Authority: Health Authorities Are Responsible to Elucidate the Coronavirus’ Danger and Methods of its Treatment

SHAFAQNA- Health authorities have to ramp up their capabilities to face the coronavirus threat, the representative of the Supreme Religious Authority in Karbala said.

Sayyed Ahmed al-Safi stated during the Friday sermon, which was held at Imam Hussain Holy Shrine on February 21, 2020, that the health authorities are responsible for elucidating the dangers of the coronavirus and methods of its treatment, as well as expanding the scope of education in society.

“Health institutions in Iraq are suffering from problems, and there must be real and radical solutions to the problems of these institutions,” said al-Safi.

The representative of the Supreme Religious Authority added, “when a person deals with reality, he identifies the problem and then proceeds to address it,” stressing the need for all concerned parties to be at the level of responsibility and work to ramp up the capabilities of their institutions, and that preparations are at the level of this risk.