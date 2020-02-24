Date :Monday, February 24th, 2020 | Time : 20:35 |ID: 135244 | Print

Photos: Protest Against Disappearance of Shia Figures in Karachi, Pakistan

SHAFAQNA- Hundreds of people in Karachi, Pakistan, marched to protest against the disappearance of Shia figures in the city. In addition to the families of missing people, a number of Shia social figures also participated in the event.

