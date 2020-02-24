https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/64b8299d1597b8a5c7b9cb9c88642f6c_193.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-02-24 20:35:402020-02-24 20:35:40Photos: Protest Against Disappearance of Shia Figures in Karachi, Pakistan
Photos: Protest Against Disappearance of Shia Figures in Karachi, Pakistan
SHAFAQNA- Hundreds of people in Karachi, Pakistan, marched to protest against the disappearance of Shia figures in the city. In addition to the families of missing people, a number of Shia social figures also participated in the event.
