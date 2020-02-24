https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/1633924_995.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-02-24 20:51:302020-02-24 20:51:30Video: Egyptian Christian Devotion to Mahmoud Shahat
Video: Egyptian Christian Devotion to Mahmoud Shahat
SHAFAQNA- An Egyptian Christian citizen attending one of the recitation circles of Mahmoud Al Shahat Anwar, the popular Qari of the Islamic world, says about his love for the chants of this Egyptian Qari (Quran chanter).
