Date :Monday, February 24th, 2020 | Time : 20:51 |ID: 135268 | Print

Video: Egyptian Christian Devotion to Mahmoud Shahat

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- An Egyptian Christian citizen attending one of the recitation circles of Mahmoud Al Shahat Anwar, the popular Qari of the Islamic world, says about his love for the chants of this Egyptian Qari (Quran chanter).

Persian Version

You might also like
Who frowned at the blind man?
The Order for Hijab in the Quran
The Holy Quran - Part 1 - Al-Dhikr
The achievements of the Department of Hussayni Rites and Processions in Islamic World
“Imam Ali (a.s)” research center for Quranic Studies inaugurates in Najaf
A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: How ignorant of Allah is their leader Mu’awiyah and their instructor Ibn…
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *