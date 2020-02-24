Clororida Santibanez Newly converted woman says attracted by beauty of Islamic Hijab

SHAFAQNA-

In her contacts with Muslim women, she began exchanging views with them to learn more about Islam. “Something like a celestial voice invited me to Islam.” To find about truth, she visited libraries and research centers. After almost a year of research, she is now converting to Islam at Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine.

She told us more about her decision to convert:

Where are you from and when did you convert to Islam?

My name is Clororida Santibanez from the Chilean capital Santiago. Dar al-Salam mosque of the city is close to our home and I have heard Azan or call for prayers from this mosque many times. I liked beautiful Islamic clothing of Muslim women going to the mosque. I also found a kind of immunity in their clothing as they make Muslim women’s social commutes freer.

What was your first act after becoming interested in Islam?

Doing a wide topic on the religion. I did lots of research on Islam and came to this conclusion that Islam is a complete religion providing the follower with happiness.

How many times have you visited Iran and Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine? How did you feel visiting the shrine for the first time?

This is my first experience of visiting Iran and Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine. When I entered the holy shrine for the first time, a very great internal evolution happened in me. It was a very spiritual and beautiful sense. I thought about nothing as I was feeling free from all worldly concerns. I’m so happy. This spiritual feeling cannot be put into words. I thank God for giving me the opportunity of converting to Islam at the eighth Imam’s (AS) holy shrine. As my preferred pray, I asked God to help me in right understanding of Islamic principles so that I could be a good follower of the religion.

Why did you change your name to Rose? And any concluding remarks, if you may?

Islam is the religion of beauty. I preferred to be called Rose because it means a flower in Arabic. I do appreciate the authorities of Astan Quds Razavi and its Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs for proving me with the opportunity of converting to Islam in this holy place. I received some gifts such as a copy of the holy Quran, a veil (chador) which is the very lovely veil for Muslim women, and ascent of the shrine. I will do my best to keep these gifts at the end of my life.