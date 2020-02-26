UK: Muslim Worshipper Injured During Prayers Forgives His Attacker

SHAFAQNA- A Muslim worshipper who was stabbed in the neck during prayers on Thursday, has said he forgives his attacker.

A man attacked the Regent’s Park Mosque on Thursday in Central London and stabbed a 70-year-old imam of the mosque.

20 worshippers rushed and tackled the attacker, luckily police arrived at the location at the right time. The suspect is white, 29 years old and is being charged with attempted murder.

Raafat Maglad was later taken to the hospital where he was been treated with the stab injuries in his neck. He is out of danger.

29-year-old Daniel Horton of no fixed abode has been charged with grievous bodily harm. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday. He was remanded in custody by District Judge Nina Tempia to appear at Southwark Crown Court on 20 March.

At a press conference Raafat Maglad told reporters: “I forgive him. I feel very sorry for him.”

“What is done is done, he is not going to return.

As a Muslim I didn’t put any hatred in my heart. What is done is done.

He is a human being and this is my faith. What happened to me is my faith,” he said.

He added that he is forgiving the attacker to show him that Muslims are humble and the people with the most tolerance, peace and believes in brotherhood, according to The Islamic Information.

Maglad, who is originally from Sudan, described what had happened: “We were praying and I just felt somebody hit me from behind. He didn’t say anything. I just felt blood flowing from my neck and that’s it, they rushed me to the hospital. Everything happened all of a sudden.”

Mosque adviser Ayaz Ahmad said: “Everybody’s reaction was shock and horror, the men were screaming”.

“It was a vicious attack. We live in a society where we hear a lot about knife crime and what have you, but actually to physically be in a situation where you’re first-hand watching an attempted murder take place, it’s very shocking.”

London Central Mosque is one of the country’s largest and can hold 5,000 worshippers, with people from across the capital travelling to it for prayers every day.

About 200-300 worshippers are understood to have been there when the attack happened, according to SKY News.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan in several tweets that every Londoner “is entitled to feel safe in their place of worship, and I want to reassure London’s communities that acts of violence in our city simply will not be tolerated. As Mayor, I’ll continue to protect all Londoners’ right to practice their faith freely & safely, but Govt need to act quickly to provide the funds & reassurance London’s faith communities deserve. I’ve written to the Home Secretary to share my concerns. Places of worship should be sanctuaries – a safe haven”.

“No-one should be scared to attend mosques, churches, synagogues or temples. I’ll be showing my solidarity with Muslim Londoners by praying at London Central Mosque today. I’m deeply concerned by this incident at London Central Mosque. Every Londoner is entitled to feel safe in their place of worship & I want to reassure London’s communities that acts of violence in our city will not be tolerated. The Met are providing extra resources in the area.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson posted a brief statement on the incident on Twitter.

“I’m deeply saddened to hear of the attack at the London Central Mosque. It’s so awful that this should happen, especially in a place of worship. My thoughts are with the victim and all those affected.”

Regent’s Park Mosque is one of the largest in the U.K., with 6,000 Muslims a week praying there, Muslim News reported.