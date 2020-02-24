Date :Monday, February 24th, 2020 | Time : 15:33 |ID: 135313 | Print

What are the recommendations of the Grand Ayatollah Vahid’s regarding Coronavirus?

SHAFAQNA – Following the requests from some believers from the Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani for spiritual recommendation regarding Coronavirus, the Grand Ayatollah issued the following recommendations.

The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani: In addition to observing the medical and hygiene instructions, everyday put your hand on your heart and recite Surah Hamd (Al-Fatihah) seven times; and also every morning and night recite Ayatul Korsi until “Howal Aliyyul Adheem” seven times.

