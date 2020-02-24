What are the recommendations of the Grand Ayatollah Vahid’s regarding Coronavirus?

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ayat-Vahid.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-02-24 15:33:222020-02-24 15:33:22What are the recommendations of the Grand Ayatollah Vahid’s regarding Coronavirus?
SHAFAQNA – Following the requests from some believers from the Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani for spiritual recommendation regarding Coronavirus, the Grand Ayatollah issued the following recommendations.
The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani: In addition to observing the medical and hygiene instructions, everyday put your hand on your heart and recite Surah Hamd (Al-Fatihah) seven times; and also every morning and night recite Ayatul Korsi until “Howal Aliyyul Adheem” seven times.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
