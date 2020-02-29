Finland Takes in 175 Refugees From Mediterranean Camps

SHAFAQNA- The Finnish government says it will take in 175 vulnerable asylum seekers from camps in Cyprus, Greece, Italy and Malta to “alleviate the humanitarian situation,” in the Mediterranean region.

Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo said that the decision is a “humanitarian” one that shows “that Finland respects human rights”. Meanwhile, the Ministry stated that they believed the costs of relocating the asylum seekers will be covered by the European Asylum, Migration, and Integration Fund (AMIF). They also confirmed that asylum seekers from countries where the security situation is particularly severe, such as Afghanistan and Syria, will be prioritised in the process.

“It is important that Finland, as the EU’s external border state (through its long border with Russia), is involved in finding solutions both to the acute situation (in the Mediterranean Sea) and how to create a sustainable European asylum system,” said Finnish Interior Minister, according to Euronews.

Conditions in the numerous camps that line the shores of the Meditteranean have deteriorated significantly over the past year, due in part to overcrowding and a lack of funding or political will to address the mounting humanitarian crisis. Camps with the largest populations of vulnerable people, such as the Greek islands of Moria and Lesbos, are currently running at over six times overcapacity, with access to basic such as food and clean water becoming increasingly difficult.

It is not yet known when the asylum seekers will be relocated, but the Interior Ministry has suggested that moves will be made imminently, helsinkitimes told. So far, Finland has taken in relatively few migrants and asylum seekers, compared to other European countries like Greece, Italy and Spain. The latest figures released by Finland’s bureau of national statistics showed that net migration was “clearly lower in 2018 than in the year before.”

According to Statistics Finland (OSF), “the migration gain for Finland in 2018 …was 19% lower than in 2017.” The reason for this, is that immigration decreased and emigration increased. In 2018, 31,106 persons moved to Finland from abroad. Not all of these people are asylum seekers though. In fact, the number of those migrating from non-EU countries was 12,733 in 2018. The largest percentage of those new arrivals came from Iraq, 1,797, followed by Russia 1,240, infomigrants reported.