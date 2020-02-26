Photos: Disinfecting the Sanctuary of Alavi Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA- An Iraqi source said on Monday that the sanctuary of Alavi holy shrine in Najaf was closed for the purpose of disinfection.

According to Alsumaria News, the source quoted that officials at the Alavi holy shrine in ​​Najaf province on Monday closed the Alavi Holy shrine for the purpose of disinfection.

The source noted that the closure came after a person was diagnosed with a coronavirus in the province.

