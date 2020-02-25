Photos: Decorating Alavi Holy Shrine For Birth Anniversaries of Imam Baqir (AS) And Imam Hadi (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- The Alavi holy shrine was decorated on the occasion of the birth anniversaries of Imam Mohammad Baqir (AS and Imam Hadi (AS) in the holy month of Rajab.

“To commemorate the two great occasions, the shrine was decorated with about 1000 pieces of painted cloth,” Maysam Abbas Annad, Deputy Head of the Decoration Unit at the Alavi holy shrine, said. The first day of the Month of Rajab coincides with the birth anniversary of Imam Baqir (AS) and the second day of the Month of Rajab coincides with the birth anniversary of Imam Hadi (AS).

