Imam Baqir (AS) and Knowledge

SHAFAQNA-A man one day said to 5th Imam, Imam Baqir (AS) “Was the Prophet heir to all the knowledge of the Prophets?” Imam Baqir (AS) replied, “Yes” then he was asked whether he had inherited it. Imam Baqir (AS) said he had.

He was then asked if he could raise the dead to life, restore sight to the blind, and cleanse the leper. He said yes, by the valour of God, the highest.

He, therefore, put his hand on the blind eyes of a man sitting next to him and prayed. The next moment the blind man’s eyesight was restored.