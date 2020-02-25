Date :Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 | Time : 01:29 |ID: 135375 | Print

Imam Baqir (AS) and Knowledge

/0 Comments/in , /by

SHAFAQNA-A man one day said to 5th Imam, Imam Baqir (AS) “Was the Prophet heir to all the knowledge of the Prophets?” Imam Baqir (AS) replied, “Yes” then he was asked whether he had inherited it. Imam Baqir (AS) said he had.

He was then asked if he could raise the dead to life, restore sight to the blind, and cleanse the leper. He said yes, by the valour of God, the highest.
He, therefore, put his hand on the blind eyes of a man sitting next to him and prayed. The next moment the blind man’s eyesight was restored.
You might also like
Message of the Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani the 1400th occasion of the martyrdom of Imam Ali (as)
Wisdom of the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S.): The Main Pivot of Islamic Unity
Words of Imam Ali (A.S.) After the Burial of Lady Fatimah (A.S.)
A Brief Account On The Morals and Behavior of Rasul-Allah (SAWA)
The Night of Predestination (Laylatul Qadr)
Imam Ali (A.S.) as a Witness of Allah
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *