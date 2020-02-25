Imam Baqir (as) and Fruits of Heaven

SHAFAQNA-Once a Christian asked our 5th Imam, Imam Baqir (pbuh), how it could possibly be true what the Imam Baqir (AS) had said about the fruits of Heaven not reducing when they were eaten?

Imam Baqir (pbuh) told him not only was it true but he could give him an example of something being used and not reducing, which was present in this world.

Imam Baqir (AS) then continued that when a candle is used to light other candles, even as many as a hundred thousand other candles, the light of the original candle will not get any less.

Moral: Just because you do not understand something in Islam does not mean it is wrong. Allah gave us Islam and our knowledge can not compare with His.