https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/good-deeds-bad-deeds.jpg 170 194 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-02-25 10:47:402020-02-25 10:47:40How to share in the good and bad deeds of others?
How to share in the good and bad deeds of others?
SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Anyone who becomes an intermediator of a good deed, or enjoins good and prohibits bad, or guides another person to a good deed, or gives anyone a correct and proper consultation, will share in the good deeds of them. And whoever misguides anyone to a bad act, or forces a person to a bad deed, will share in these bad actions [1].
[1] Navader Ravandi, Page 143.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!