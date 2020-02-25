Date :Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 | Time : 10:47 |ID: 135406 | Print

How to share in the good and bad deeds of others?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Anyone who becomes an intermediator of a good deed, or enjoins good and prohibits bad, or guides another person to a good deed, or gives anyone a correct and proper consultation, will share in the good deeds of them. And whoever misguides anyone to a bad act, or forces a person to a bad deed, will share in these bad actions [1].

