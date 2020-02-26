What is Verified Badge? & How to Get Verified on Social Networks?

If you want to know how to get Instagram verified badge, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide we’ll tell you how to apply for Instagram verification (that’s the easy part) and provide some tips to help you qualify (that’s the hard part).

What does Instagram verification mean? And how to apply to get verified on Instagram ?

Instagram verification means establishing your Instagram account as the “authentic presence of a notable public figure, celebrity, or global brand.”

An Instagram verified account gets a verified badge. It’s a blue seal with a little checkmark that appears next to your username. You can apply for Instagram verification with either a personal account or a business account.

The blue check helps people avoid imposter accounts and easily find the brands or public figures they want to follow. It appears in search as well as on your profile and in embedded posts. This helps people make sure they find the real accounts for the people and brands they’re searching for.

For instance, it can help you tell at a glance the difference between a celebrity account and a fan account for that celebrity. For brands, it can help avoid knock-offs stealing your thunder, and your followers.

Beyond that, though, it’s a bit of a status symbol. After all, according to Instagram itself, the verification badge is evidence that you’re “notable.”

Who is eligible to be Instagram verified?

The coveted blue check wouldn’t be coveted if it was easy to attain.

Instagram verification is reserved for accounts that Instagram deems “in the public interest.” More specifically, you must be a public figure, celebrity or global brand.

You must adhere to the network’s Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. And, as Instagram explains on its website, your account must also be:

Authentic. Obviously you have to be who you say you are. That is, a real person, registered business, or brand.

Unique. Only one account per person or business can get Instagram verified, with exceptions for language-specific accounts. Instagram says it does not verify general interest accounts like meme roundups. Fan accounts also don’t qualify.

Public. If you’re looking to verify your Instagram account, surely your account is already viewable to everyone, yes? While some brands have experimented with private Instagram accounts, these accounts do not qualify for verification.

Complete. You must have a complete bio, profile photo, and at least one post.

Notable. Again, Instagram stresses that verified accounts must “represent a well-known, highly searched for person, brand, or entity.”

Even if you already have a verified badge on Facebook, that doesn’t mean you will be eligible to get verified on Instagram. Getting verified on Facebook is easier.

Whereas Facebook grants verification small businesses and organizations, Instagram says it will only grant a verified badge to “notable” accounts that are “in the public interest” and “have a high likelihood of being impersonated.”

