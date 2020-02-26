Is there any connection between knowledge and wisdom?

SHAFAQNA – According to the Quranic verses, knowledge is a constructive and positive issue, and the human being must avoid ignorance and try to attain knowledge, and does not act on suspicion and supposition; rather own life must be organized according to knowledge. But knowledge on its own is not enough, because knowledge is the basis for more important matter and greater purpose. That aim, which the scholar /learned person must consider, is to attain wisdom; meaning the learned/scholar must try to become wise, because the learned human being may commit a sin, but the wise human being does not commit sins. Imam Sadeq (AS) has explained in the commentary of wisdom: Because of it Allah (SWT) is worshiped, and with it the heaven is attained [1].

[1] Kafi, Translated By Mostafavi, Vol. 1, Page 11.