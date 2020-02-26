What did the prophet of Islam (PBUH) say about committing sins?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Any time a servant of God commits a sin in hiding, no harm is done to anyone except the one who committed the sin. And whenever the sin is committed openly (in public), and the people do not prohibit the sinner, that sin will harm all the people (in that society).

In another saying, the Prophet (PBUH) said: Allah (SWT) does not punish all the people for sins committed by a particular group unless they see disgraceful act among themselves and whilst they are able to prevent it, but they do not. In this case God will punish all the people and that particular group. The Prophet (PBUH) also said: No people abandon Jihad unless Allah (SWT) punishes all of them [1].

