Islamic Center of Hamburg Cancels I’tikaf Ceremony for Coronavirus

SHAFAQNA- The Islamic Center of Hamburg has issued a statement announcing the cancellation of I’tikaf ceremony because of the Coronavirus.

Important announcement

In the name of God

Considering the spread of Coronavirus in Europe as well as the quarantine of a number of European cities, and the Fatwa of the Religious Authorities on the necessity of maintaining good health and observing sanitary principles in public places, and since I’tikaf applicants are from different European countries, we announce the believers that the ceremony of I’tikaf of the month of Rajab, which was arranged to be held on March 8-10, 2020, at the Imam Ali (A.S) Mosque in Hamburg, won’t take palce to protect the health of the believers and prevent the spread of the disease, and it is postponed to another time, which will subsequently be announced to the believers.

We ask the God Almighty the health and prosperity for all the believers.

Islamic Center of Hamburg