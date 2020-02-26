Date :Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 | Time : 19:51 |ID: 135508 | Print

UK condemned for offering to repatriate British Daesh kids but not their mother

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: The British government might repatriate the children of Daesh members from Syria. There’s a condition though; they can only come to the UK if their parents agree to stay behind. Human rights campaigners have condemned this move though. Bianca Rahimi has more in this report.

