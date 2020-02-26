UK condemned for offering to repatriate British Daesh kids but not their mother

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/DAESH.png 959 1845 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-02-26 19:51:092020-02-26 19:51:09UK condemned for offering to repatriate British Daesh kids but not their mother
SHAFAQNA- Press TV: The British government might repatriate the children of Daesh members from Syria. There’s a condition though; they can only come to the UK if their parents agree to stay behind. Human rights campaigners have condemned this move though. Bianca Rahimi has more in this report.
