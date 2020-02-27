After seven months, schools reopened in disputed Kashmir

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: Seven months after New Delhi scrapped the special status from its part of Kashmir and put the Muslim-majority region under direct control of federal rule, public and private schools reopened in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Since the August 5 move, educational activities in schools had stopped. While the government claimed several times that schools are running in Kashmir, only in some districts schools were open and even in those schools students did not participate in classes.

According to reports, schools reopened on Monday amid the ongoing visit to India by US President Donald Trump.

There are more than 13,700 school in the Indian-administered Kashmir with some 1.2 million students.

Kashmir is a bone of contention between India and Pakistan. Both the nations claim the region in full, but rule it in parts.

People there accuse New Delhi of adopting an iron-fist policy on Kashmir. They believe by curtailing political freedoms and cracking down on voices of dissent, India is pushing Kashmiris to the brink.