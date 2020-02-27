Date :Thursday, February 27th, 2020 | Time : 10:28 |ID: 135569 | Print

What did Imam Hadi (AS) say about the spread of justice in a society?

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Hadi (AS) who said: Whenever the observance of the justice is more than oppression and cruelty in a society, then it is Haram to suspect and distrust people; unless it becomes clear by certainty (that someone is not a good person). But if at any time, oppression and cruelty dominate justice, and then having favourable opinion for everyone is not appropriate; except if there is a certainty that an individual is a good person [1].

[1] Mostadrakul Wasa’el, Vol. 9, Page 146.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *