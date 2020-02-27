https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/imam-hadi2.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-02-27 10:28:532020-02-27 10:28:53What did Imam Hadi (AS) say about the spread of justice in a society?
What did Imam Hadi (AS) say about the spread of justice in a society?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Hadi (AS) who said: Whenever the observance of the justice is more than oppression and cruelty in a society, then it is Haram to suspect and distrust people; unless it becomes clear by certainty (that someone is not a good person). But if at any time, oppression and cruelty dominate justice, and then having favourable opinion for everyone is not appropriate; except if there is a certainty that an individual is a good person [1].
