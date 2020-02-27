UK: Corona Virus Advice for Those Who Travelled to Countries at High Risk

SHAFAQNA- Islamic center of England has issued some advice to momineen in the UK on Corona Virus today, February 27th, 2020.

The full text of the statement is as follows:

Asalaam alaikum,

The British government has updated their guidance on Corona virus for those who have travelled to countries with high risk.

We felt it necessary to communicate this to momineen in the UK, as it is likely that many of you have been to these countries, and therefore it is important that you are aware of the guidance available.

The guidance states that if anyone has been to the countries highlighted, they should:

– call NHS 111 service

– stay indoors

– avoid contact with other people even if you do not have symptoms.

We would recommend management of all centres send a survey or message to their entire congregation asking them to confirm whether they have visited these countries, or had been in contact with someone who had visited them in the same period. In this way, the management can raise awareness and prevent further spread through gatherings at our places of worship.

Please do try to stay up to date with the guidance as it is evolving all the time, below is the link to the public information article published by the UK Government.

Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost loved ones to this virus, and pray to Allah (swt) to protect everyone from the infection.

We pray for the hastening of the reappearance of the Twelfth Imam (aj).

Islamic Centre of England