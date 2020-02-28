https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/A80BD9D9-7688-4792-A50B-F157400920B4.jpeg 450 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-02-28 08:24:392020-02-28 08:24:39Nigerian Police Martyred a Teenager Due to Support of Sheikh Zakzaky
Nigerian Police Martyred a Teenager Due to Support of Sheikh Zakzaky
SHAFAQNA- The Nigerian Islamic Movement’s Twitter account reported the martyrdom of a 15-year-old Nigerian teenager “Mohammad Javad Lyman” by Nigerian police.
The movement announced the details of the killing: “Jawad was a student at Kaduna’s High School who was martyred by a local police officer named Nasser Ahmed al-Rafaei”.
The movement continued: “The only crime of this teenage was his participation in a peaceful protest in Kaduna city that was held on Wednesday to demand the release of Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Zakzaky and his wife”.
The people of Kaduna held a demonstration on Wednesday in support of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky demanding the release of him and his wife.
