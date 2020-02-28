SHAFAQNA- The Nigerian Islamic Movement’s Twitter account reported the martyrdom of a 15-year-old Nigerian teenager “Mohammad Javad Lyman” by Nigerian police.

The movement announced the details of the killing: “Jawad was a student at Kaduna’s High School who was martyred by a local police officer named Nasser Ahmed al-Rafaei”.

The movement continued: “The only crime of this teenage was his participation in a peaceful protest in Kaduna city that was held on Wednesday to demand the release of Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Zakzaky and his wife”.

The people of Kaduna held a demonstration on Wednesday in support of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky demanding the release of him and his wife.

