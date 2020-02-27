Corona Virus: US Says a Swiss Humanitarian Aid Channel Is Created to Send Medicine to Iran

SHAFAQNA- Following the international pressures and civil campaigns to lift food and medicine sanctions against Iran, the United States on Thursday granted a license to allow for certain humanitarian trade transactions with Iran’s sanctioned central bank.

According to Reuters, this Swiss humanitarian aid channel, which the US Treasury Department said became fully operational on Thursday as it granted the license, would allow for companies to send food, medicine and other critical supplies to Iran.

The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, welcoming all efforts to reduce pressure, said, “Food and medicine should not be boycotted that now they want to create a channel for it. We believe that Americans brought offensive sanctions on the medicine too,” he added, “We welcome all efforts to reduce pressure and we find them useful.”

“The Americans know that they have a commitment and we have the Hague Tribunal’s vote, which as the other part they are obliged to provide facilities”, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi continued, “We see it as a conditional license that cannot prevent America’s war crimes being ignored”.

Latest reports from the Iranian health ministry show the country has seen 26 confirmed deaths from Covid-19 and 245 confirmed cases up to Thursday. Iran has the highest reported number of deaths from the coronavirus outside China, about 11 percent — surpasses the rate for other countries by a dramatic margin, NBC News reported.

In recent days, several civil campaigns are formed to pressure international organizations including UN and WHO to act for lifting the inhumane sanctions against Iran.