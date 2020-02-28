Who is a real alive person?

SHAFAQNA – In the human society it is possible that a person appears to be alive, but his/her heart is dead, and is not connected to true life. These are the type of people who have not benefitted from true life which is Islam and its related belief and holy aspects as mentioned in Ayah 122 of Surah Al-An’am. In this regard, Imam Ali (AS) said: His/her face is the face of the human being, but his/her heart is the heart of an animal. Does not recognise the way of guidance (the right path) in order to follow it; and does not distinguish the way of misguidance in order to avoid it. In fact he/she is a dead person who lives among alive people [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 87.