https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/prophet3.jpg 161 286 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-02-28 10:34:182020-02-28 10:34:18What are the three superior good deeds according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?
What are the three superior good deeds according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam sadeq (AS) who narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: The three superior good deeds are: Treat people with fairness, and help the Muslim brothers/sisters for the sake of Allah (SWT), and remember Allah (SWT) in any condition [1].
[1] Al-Khisal, Page 121.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!