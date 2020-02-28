Date :Friday, February 28th, 2020 | Time : 10:34 |ID: 135669 | Print

What are the three superior good deeds according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam sadeq (AS) who narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: The three superior good deeds are: Treat people with fairness, and help the Muslim brothers/sisters for the sake of Allah (SWT), and remember Allah (SWT) in any condition [1].

[1] Al-Khisal, Page 121.

