US: Second Annual Black Muslim Authors Conference Held In Hartford

SHAFAQNA- Black Muslim Authors hold the second annual conference on February 22 in Hartford, CT, highlighting literary expressions of Black Muslims, a unique and dynamic American Muslim subgroup.

Sponsored by NbA Muslims and Muslim Girls Read, the event offered poets, writers, and authors of a range of books the opportunity to share their words with a captivated audience. According to About Islam, Ustadh Saajid opened with Quran recitation and outlined the Islamic significance of writing and writers.

“Allah (SWT) says in the Quran, “Allamahu Al-Bayan [4-55].” Allah (SWT) taught man the ability to express himself. There are many ways to express [yourself], writing being one of them. It serves as a reminder. When we write things, we report things, and it makes easy for us to refer to those things to remind us.

“Just as we refer to the Quran and Hadith, [we] can also refer to other information—poetry, storytelling and things of that nature—which are very important for the Muslims”. “It’s not saying that the Quran and Sunnah aren’t enough for you. Sometimes people want to look at others [who] may have been in similar circumstances. They want to know other people’s stories and how they were successful or how they made it or what advice they give to succeed in life.”

A panel of young Muslim writers served on the panel to discuss building narratives, audience and honoring cultural experiences and modes of expression. With such an emphasis put on Dawah in Muslim culture, writers also talked about their motivations in reaching people outside of their experiences and changing the world. “I do hope writing has an impact on people around me, but often my writing starts with me grappling with my own emotions about a subject and then reaching out to people around me”, said Haddiyah Ali. The panel also discussed challenges Black Muslim writers face in sharing their narratives and tensions across social intersections with their expressions.