Formula One has no plans to reschedule Bahrain Race despite Coronavirus outbreak

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain Mirror: Despite fears of Coronavirus spreading, Formula One chief, Chase Carey, insists that there are no plans to reschedule the upcoming Bahrain and Vietnam Grands Prix.

The sport’s bosses have already been forced to postpone the 2020 Chinese Grand Prix due to the spread of the disease, which has already claimed more than 2000 lives after originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The Bahrain Grand Prix is the second race of the F1 calendar following the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Despite fears of the virus spreading, Carey says there are no plans to postpone the trip to Hanoi or next month’s visit to the Persian Gulf state of Bahrain.