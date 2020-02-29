Who is a strong person?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that one day the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) was passing a place and saw a group of young men who were testing their strength by lifting a large stone, and as they needed a referee, they asked the Prophet (PBUH) to judge between them. The Prophet (PBUH) accepted and at the end of the competition said: Do you want me to tell you who is the strongest? They replied: Please do so, and the Prophet (PBUH) added: Do you think that strength means lifting a stone? A truly strong person is the one who when he is dominated by anger, tries to overcome his rage [1]. In another narration, the Prophet (PBUH) said: The strongest of the people are the ones who when they are inclined to a sin, they avoid it [2]. It is also narrated from the Prophet (PBUH) who said: Whoever likes to be stronger than other people, must rely on Allah (SWT) [3].

[1] Nahul Fasaha, Page 6, Hadith 2.

[2] Goftarhaye Ma’anavi, Martyr Motahharu (RA), Page 264.

[3] Nahul Fasaha, Page 51, Hadith 2819.