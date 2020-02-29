Date :Saturday, February 29th, 2020 | Time : 10:41 |ID: 135757 | Print

What is the indicator of the worst ministers?

SHAFAQNA – In a letter to Malik Ashtar (RA), Imam Ali (AS) wrote: Indeed, the worst of your ministers and colleagues are those who were the ministers of the wicked ones before you, and cooperated in their deviations from the right path and committing sins [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Letter 53

