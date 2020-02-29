Date :Saturday, February 29th, 2020 | Time : 20:04 |ID: 135780 | Print

Ansarullah Leader Condemns Normalization of ties with Israel

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA -IQNA: The leader of Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement has condemned attempts by a number of Arab states and Persian Gulf kingdoms to normalize diplomatic relations with the Israeli regime.

Delivering a speech on the occasion of the beginning of the lunar Hijri month of Rajab on Friday night, Houthi said the approach adopted by countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to move toward normalization of ties with the Tel Aviv regime is Haram, al-Maseerah website reported.

He added that Yemen will remain steadfast in its principled policy of hostility against Israel.

Houthi further called on Riyadh and Abu Dhabi to end their spiteful war against the Yemeni nation, saying that the “hypocrites” are today standing with the US and Zionist regime and adopting aggressive stances against Muslims in Yemen and Palestine.

Since March 2015, a coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been carrying out deadly airstrikes in Yemen in an attempt to restore power to fugitive former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh.

 

You might also like
UN aid coordinator for war-torn Yemen resigns
Saudi Arabia: Husbands Are Now Officially Bound to File For Divorce
"Indifferent to Yemen's Misery," Senate Approves Massive Saudi Arms Deal
First tangible result of US decision to legitimize colonization: Israel to DOUBLE Jewish population in West Bank’s…
Nikkie Haley: US envoy in UN who increased oppression of human rights
cluster bombs Saudi uses US cluster bombs in Yemen market attacks: HRW
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *