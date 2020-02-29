Ansarullah Leader Condemns Normalization of ties with Israel

SHAFAQNA -IQNA: The leader of Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement has condemned attempts by a number of Arab states and Persian Gulf kingdoms to normalize diplomatic relations with the Israeli regime.

Delivering a speech on the occasion of the beginning of the lunar Hijri month of Rajab on Friday night, Houthi said the approach adopted by countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to move toward normalization of ties with the Tel Aviv regime is Haram, al-Maseerah website reported.

He added that Yemen will remain steadfast in its principled policy of hostility against Israel.

Houthi further called on Riyadh and Abu Dhabi to end their spiteful war against the Yemeni nation, saying that the “hypocrites” are today standing with the US and Zionist regime and adopting aggressive stances against Muslims in Yemen and Palestine.

Since March 2015, a coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been carrying out deadly airstrikes in Yemen in an attempt to restore power to fugitive former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh.