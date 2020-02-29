Photos: Martyrdom Anniversary of Imam al-Hadi (A.S) Commemorated in Karbala

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The annual condolences’ procession of the servants of the holy shrines of Imam al-Hussein and of his brother al-Abbas (peace be upon both of them) headed by many of the officials and employees of the two holy shrines, launched on Friday morning the 3rd of Rajab 1441 AH, corresponding to February 28, 2020, to commemorate this sad occasion and to extend the condolences to Imam al-Hussein and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon both of them).

The condolences’ procession started from inside the holy sanctuary of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) marching by the area between the two holy shrines to arrive to the shrine of Imam al-Hussein (peace be upon him) where a lamentation council was held, as well as reading some poems and words of condolences to House of the Prophecy (Allah’s prayers be upon them), expressing the love of the servants of the two holy shrines, as well as their adherence to the path drawn by Imam Ali al-Hadi (peace be upon him) and of Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

On the other hand, the holy city of Karbala was in a state of mourning and grief as sign of revival of the matter of Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and to commemorate this sad anniversary.

It is noteworthy that the holy shrines in Karbala organize processions on the occasions of birth or martyrdom of Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) throughout the year.