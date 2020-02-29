Date :Saturday, February 29th, 2020 | Time : 23:08 |ID: 135838 | Print

Video: Immigration and discrimination: Two shared common interests

SHAFAQNA- Pars Today: Modi’s introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Act, or CAA, which allows Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and a host of other religious minorities access to citizenship in India from neighboring countries, has sparked protests nationwide, in a country that has a Muslim population of over 200 million.

