https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/4bv6cd835c50c71ltcq_440C247.jpg 247 440 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-02-29 23:08:532020-02-29 23:16:41Video: Immigration and discrimination: Two shared common interests
Video: Immigration and discrimination: Two shared common interests
SHAFAQNA- Pars Today: Modi’s introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Act, or CAA, which allows Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and a host of other religious minorities access to citizenship in India from neighboring countries, has sparked protests nationwide, in a country that has a Muslim population of over 200 million.
Read more from Shafaqna:
India: 200 Million Muslims Terrified of Being Deported
13 killed, Mosque burned down as violent protests rock India’s New Delhi
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!