Iran’s efforts to overcome on coronavirus affected by US sanctions+ Video

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: The latest updates by Iran’s Health Ministry have revealed thatthe death toll from the coronavirus climbs in Iran and health authorities struggle hard to contain the deadly virus. The death toll from the COVID-19 has reached at 34 and the total number of confirmed cases has also climbed to 388. So far, the outbreak has spread to 22 provinces out of the country’s 31 provinces.

Since the epidemic broke out in the holy city of Qom, it has quickly spread to the neighboring provinces. Iran has embarked on widespread disinfection operations in provinces with a red alert, such as Qom and Tehran.

The US-imposed sanctions do not directly target Iran’s medical sector. However, they restrict banking transactions with Iran. This means Iran cannot pay any foreign supplier of diagnostic kits.

Regarding the increasing demand for protective masks and disinfectant solutions, Iran says there is no need to import such goods since the country is capable of meeting the market needs.

However, a sudden surge in demand for face masks has led to both a shortage and a surge in prices.

The Iranian government says it has banned the export of face masks for three months and ordered factories to ramp up production. The deadly virus, which first emerged in China in December last year, has so far affected over 50 countries all across the world. COVID-19 is now a global emergency.