The main points of Surah Al-Insaan

SHAFAQNA – Shia scholars agree that Surah Al-Insaan (Ayahs 5 to 22) has been sent down about Imam Ali (AS), Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA), Imam Hassan (AS), and Imam Hussain (AS) and their house maid Fezzah (RA). Allamah Amini (RA) in the book of Al-Qadeer has reported the cause of revelation from 34 of the famous Sunni scholars. Therefore, the cause of revelation of these Ayahs among the well-known Sunni scholars is sequential. Imam Sadeq (AS) narrated from his father Imam Baqir (AS) who said: Imam Hassan (AS) and Imam Hussain (AS) became ill in their infancy and the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) with two of his companions came to visit them.

One of the companions told Imam Ali (AS): How good it would be if you make a vow for recovery of your two children. Imam Ali (AS) said: I make a vow that if they recover; I fast for three days, Lady Fatimah (SA) also said the same, Imam Hassan (AS), Imam Hussain (AS) and Fezzah also said the same words. After a short while, Imam Hassan (AS) and Imam Hussain (AS) recovered, and they all fasted, but there was nothing in the house for Iftar. Imam Ali (AS) went to one of his neighbours who was a Jewish throwster called Shamoun and said: Are you prepared to give some barley in exchange for weaving your wool into thread by the daughter of Mohammad (PBUH)?

Shamoun replied: Yes, and gave some wool. A third of that wool made into threads by Lady Fatimah (SA) and Shamoun gave some barley and Lady Fatimah (SA) turned that into flour and baked 5 loaves of bread; one for each person. Ali (AS) performed Salaat with the Prophet (PBUH) and returned home from the Mosque, and everyone gathered to eat and suddenly a poor person knocked the door and said: “Salaam, O’ Ahlul Bait of the Prophet (PBUH), I am a poor Muslim, feed me from what you eat; Allah (SWT) give you blessings from heaven.” All five gave their bread to the poor person, drank water and slept whilst they were hungry.

The next day, they also fasted, and the same happened as the night before, and the situation was repeated for the third night. The next day, Imam Ali (AS) took his children Imam Hassan (AS), and Imam Hussain (AS) to see the Prophet (PBUH), they were so hungry that they were shaking, and when the Prophet saw them, said: “O, Abul Hassan, your condition make me uneasy, let go to Fatimah (SA), and they went to see her and they saw Lady Fatimah (SA) praying to God, she was very weak.

The Prophet (PBUH) embraced her beloved daughter and said: I seek refuge in God, you have not eaten for three days. Arch Angel Jibrail (AS) came and said: O’ Mohammad (PBUH), take what Allah (SWT) has prepared for you and your family. The Prophet (PBUH) asked: What is it? Jirail (AS) recited the beginning Ayahs of Surah Al-Insaan, until reached the Ayah saying: This heaven truly is the reward for your deeds, and all your deeds and endeavours are appreciated and accepted [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol.35, Page 237.