Date :Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 | Time : 10:47 |ID: 135903 | Print

Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine’s Gift To Damascus Holy Shrines

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS): The Imam Ali’s (A.S) Holy Shrine sews two banners embroidered with precious stones to be put at the lattice-work of Sayyida Zainab (S.A).

On the occasion of the anniversary of the passing away of Hazrat Zainab (S.A) and to commemorate her heroic stances, the staffs of the Imam Ali’s (AS) holy shrine sewed two banners embroidered with precious stones.

In this regard, the official of the Embroidery Division, Ammar al-Jassani, stated to the (News Center), saying: “We completed sewing this banner under the direction of the Secretary-General of the holy shrine engineer Yusuf al-Sheikh Radh.”

“The second banner is for the lattice-work of Seyyedah Ruqaya (S.A). High-quality fabric was used and the Al-Thulth calligraphy was used for writing,” he added.

You might also like
A Campaign of Health Awareness About Coronavirus At Imam Ali's (A.S) Holy Shrine
The Book of "Woman in the Presence of Islam" translated into English
Imam Ali's (A.S) Holy Shrine: Visit of a delegation of Chinese engineers
The ambassador of Bangladesh to Iraq visited Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (P)
Photos: Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine on the eve of Imam Jawad (A.S) Martyrdom anniversary
On the occasion of the Ghadeer Festival, Imam Ali (P) Shrine opens a Book Fair+ Photos
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *