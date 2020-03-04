Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine’s Gift To Damascus Holy Shrines

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS): The Imam Ali’s (A.S) Holy Shrine sews two banners embroidered with precious stones to be put at the lattice-work of Sayyida Zainab (S.A).

On the occasion of the anniversary of the passing away of Hazrat Zainab (S.A) and to commemorate her heroic stances, the staffs of the Imam Ali’s (AS) holy shrine sewed two banners embroidered with precious stones.

In this regard, the official of the Embroidery Division, Ammar al-Jassani, stated to the (News Center), saying: “We completed sewing this banner under the direction of the Secretary-General of the holy shrine engineer Yusuf al-Sheikh Radh.”

“The second banner is for the lattice-work of Seyyedah Ruqaya (S.A). High-quality fabric was used and the Al-Thulth calligraphy was used for writing,” he added.