A Campaign of Health Awareness About Coronavirus At Imam Ali’s (A.S) Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS): The Imam Ali’s (A.S) Holy Shrine launches a major campaign to distribute health awareness brochures to prevent infectious diseases.

The staffs working in the Occupational Safety, Health and Environment Department at the Imam Ali’s (AS) Holy Shrine mobilized all their efforts and capabilities and coordinated with the relevant departments in the holy shrine and the relevant departments in the Najaf governorate to launch a health awareness educational campaign to prevent infectious diseases and explain ways to prevent Corona virus.

“The department’s program included several measures, including a wide health awareness campaign, which included the distribution of folders and brochures to employees of the Holy Shrine and the visitors and in all of the province of Najaf, especially the remote areas in the province. The health department at the province was provided with large numbers of those brochures to distribute to the people of the governorate, especially the remote areas and schools,” said Ali al-Ghuraifi.

“The awareness program was implemented in coordination and cooperation with the Department of Health of Najaf and in accordance with the guidelines, awareness and health education accredited by the World Health Organization,” al-Ghuraifi added. Coordination was also held with the Media Department to publish these educational recommendations on the visual, print and audio media outlets of the Holy Shrine.