Imam Hussain’s (A.S) Holy Shrine Signs Land Ownership Deed In Burkina Faso

SHAFAQNA – Imam Hussein (AS): The Head of the African Activities at Imam Hussein’s (AS) Holy Shrine, Sheikh Ali al-Qarawi, announced the ownership of a 3-hectare land in the Republic of Burkina Faso to establish a headquarters for Warith Al-Anbiya Institute and eight primary schools, in which the teachings of the Ahlulbayt (AS) are taught in Arabic and the academic classes in French.

“The schools will be registered in the government and their graduates will be granted degrees recognized by the West African country,” said Al-Qarawi.

Al-Qarawi pointed out to the transfer of ownership of a land in the city of Bobo-Dioulasso from the donor Mahmoud Balam to the Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine.

The two parties signed the deed on February 22, 2020.