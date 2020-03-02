Date :Monday, March 2nd, 2020 | Time : 11:54 |ID: 135924 | Print

Imam Hussain’s (A.S) Holy Shrine Signs Land Ownership Deed In Burkina Faso

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA – Imam Hussein (AS): The Head of the African Activities at Imam Hussein’s (AS) Holy Shrine, Sheikh Ali al-Qarawi, announced the ownership of a 3-hectare land in the Republic of Burkina Faso to establish a headquarters for Warith Al-Anbiya Institute and eight primary schools, in which the teachings of the Ahlulbayt (AS) are taught in Arabic and the academic classes in French.

“The schools will be registered in the government and their graduates will be granted degrees recognized by the West African country,” said Al-Qarawi.

Al-Qarawi pointed out to the transfer of ownership of a land in the city of Bobo-Dioulasso from the donor Mahmoud Balam to the Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine.

The two parties signed the deed on February 22, 2020.

You might also like
On the eve of Muharram, Imam Hussain Holy Shrine holds its tenth preaching conference
Al Qaeda’s hotel siege ends in West Africa
Photos: Beautiful Street Leading to Imam Hussain's (A.S) Holy Shrine
Photos: Drops of Rain In Karbala
Sectarian hatred can never be justified - otherwise we become the evil we see in our enemies
The Death Anniversary of the Lady al-Masouma (AS)
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *