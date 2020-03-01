https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/indiaaaa-1.png 993 1887 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-03-01 20:17:222020-03-01 20:17:22VIDEO: Anti-Muslim violence in Delhi
VIDEO: Anti-Muslim violence in Delhi
SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: Hindus have been clashing with Muslims in the Indian capital since last Sunday. The clashes erupted when Hindus confronted Muslims protesting a citizenship law introduced by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Over 200 people have been injured and at least 25 people killed, and some properties, including mosques, damaged.
