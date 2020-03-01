Date :Sunday, March 1st, 2020 | Time : 20:17 |ID: 135948 | Print

VIDEO: Anti-Muslim violence in Delhi

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: Hindus have been clashing with Muslims in the Indian capital since last Sunday. The clashes erupted when Hindus confronted Muslims protesting a citizenship law introduced by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Over 200 people have been injured and at least 25 people killed, and some properties, including mosques, damaged.

 

