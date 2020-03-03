Saudi Seeks Execution of 21-year-old Shia Youth From Qatif

SHAFAQNA – Some sources inform that the Supreme Court of Appeal confirmed the death sentence for Mustafa bin Hashim bin Isa Al Darwish, a 21-year-old Shia youth from the Saudi Tarot. The Saudi Supreme Court of Appeals upheld the death sentence of al-Darwish, and the case was an alert that his death sentence could be executed at any time, a source familiar with the case of the Saudi youth said.



The source, who asked his name to not be mentioned, while stating that Mustafa al-Darwish who was arrested at the age of 21, have been accused for some charges at the same time, said, “The Dammam Province’s criminal investigation department summoned him for questioning and he went to the office with his father and he was released on bail shortly afterwards, but this did not last long and he was once again imprisoned by the Saudis when he went to the criminal investigation department to close the case, while he had gone to the office with his father and introduced himself”.



Pointing out that six years have been passed since the imprisonment of this Shia youth and now Saudi courts have sentenced him to death, the source said, “there is sufficient evidences to exonerate Mustafa, but unfortunately it is a mere political verdict, and the Saudi Judiciary Service has no intention of changing its mind”.



Such sentences are issued in Saudi Arabia while the country claims that it respect human rights and international communities have been remained silent on the crimes of the regime.