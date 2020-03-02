Bahraini Youth Coalition: Bahrain’s Regime Hides News of Coronavirus Outbreak

SHAFAQNA- The 14th February Revolution Youth Coalition announced that the Bahraini regime is trying to hide the news of the spread of the Coronavirus and shirk its responsibility to tackle the disease.

The Bahraini regime is trying to hide the news of the Coronavirus outbreak and shirk its responsibility to tackle the disease and to use the politics of evading and sanctioning the tribalism, according to the February 14th Revolutionary Youth Coalition. “Bahraini regime has shown its mercenaries in yellow newspapers a green light to deceive public opinions in this field, thereby has endangered the health of its citizens and has faced the disease with unprofessional and immoral behavior”, the coalition statement said.

The February 14th Revolutionary Youth Coalition states that the Bahraini regime has evacuated sanatariums regardless of the conditions of the elders, and has hospitalized and quarantined people with coronavirus, and this has sparked protests by people and patients, because these places do not meet the requirements for quarantine, and on the other hand, the regime has taken no measures to provide the means of preventing and treating the disease.

According to the statement, the Bahraini regime has also failed to manage the problem of dozens of Bahraini families waiting in the roads and airports, exploiting the suffering of the citizens to revenge them, and using tribalism in its media. “The Coronavirus crisis showed that Bahrain’s ruling Hamad Isa Al Khalifa and his family do not deserve to stay in government”, the coalition continued.

Persian Version