Why is it necessary to think about our own situation at all the times?

SHAFAQNA – The great Shia scholar Molla mohammad Taqi Majlisi (RA) said: Six month prior to his passing away, together with Sheikh Bahaei (RA) we went to Foolad Cemetery for the Ziarat/Ziarah of the grave of Baba Roknuddin. We were near the grave when Sheikh Bahaei (RA) heard a voice from the grave saying: “O’ Sheikh think about yourself!” Sheikh (RA) looked at us and asked: Did you hear this voice? We replied: No. Then Sheikh (RA) started crying and remembered death and the hereafter. After insisting a lot to inform us about what he heard; Sheikh (RA) said: I was informed to make myself ready for death. Six month after this news, Sheikh (RA) passed away and together with fifty thousand people, I performed Salaat for him [1]. Therefore, we always must be aware of our situation in this world, because no one knows when the time comes for our own passing away from this world.

[1] Safinatil Behar, Sheikh Abbas Qomi, Vol. 1, Page 114.