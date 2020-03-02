What is the meaning of honour, fairness, modesty and decency?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) asked her eldest son Imam Hassan Mojtaba (AS): O’ my son, what is Sidad (being correct and right)? Imam Hassan (AS) replied: Meaning ugliness and bad is repelled by good deeds. Imam Ali (AS) asked: What is honour? Imam Hassan (AS) replied: Forgiveness and charitable deeds toward relatives and tolerate their bad acts. Imam Ali (AS) asked: What is compassion and fairness? Imam Hassan (AS) replied: Modesty, righteousness and purifying own wealth and property. Imam Ali (AS) asked: What is indecency and ignobility? Imam Hassan (AS) replied: A man protecting himself and abandon his wife and family [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 2, Page 142.