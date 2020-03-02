https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/modesty.jpg 225 225 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-03-02 10:36:552020-03-02 10:36:55What is the meaning of honour, fairness, modesty and decency?
What is the meaning of honour, fairness, modesty and decency?
SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) asked her eldest son Imam Hassan Mojtaba (AS): O’ my son, what is Sidad (being correct and right)? Imam Hassan (AS) replied: Meaning ugliness and bad is repelled by good deeds. Imam Ali (AS) asked: What is honour? Imam Hassan (AS) replied: Forgiveness and charitable deeds toward relatives and tolerate their bad acts. Imam Ali (AS) asked: What is compassion and fairness? Imam Hassan (AS) replied: Modesty, righteousness and purifying own wealth and property. Imam Ali (AS) asked: What is indecency and ignobility? Imam Hassan (AS) replied: A man protecting himself and abandon his wife and family [1].
[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 2, Page 142.
