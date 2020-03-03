Date :Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 | Time : 09:15 |ID: 136038 | Print

To Prevent Spread of Coronavirus, Bahraini Shia Scholars Recommended To Stop Religious Gatherings Temporarily

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- In a statement, Bahraini Shia scholars called on the leaders of Husseiniyas and other religious and social centers to stop all activities and gatherings this week and next week to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Bahrain’s most prominent Shia scholars in a statement urged leaders of Husseiniyas and other religious and social centers to halt all activities and gatherings this week and next week to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and attend to the advice of experts in this field, according to Hawzah News. The statement was signed and issued by “Sayyid Abdullah al-Gharifi, Sheikh Mohammad Saleh al-Rabi’ee and Sheikh Mohammad Sanghor.”

You might also like
Sheikh Ali Salman: "It’s shameful to see Ayatollah Qassim besieged while world watches"
To protest against rights abuses in Bahrain, more than 600 prisoners are on hunger strike
Number of Bahrainis stripped of citizenship surpasses 600 mark
Bahrain burns - State deploys troops against civilians
Anti-Saudi rally in Bahrain in solidarity with oppressed Shia Muslims
Bahraini Activist: Seven Other Youth Sentenced To Prison/ Situation Becomes More Dangerous For Next Generation
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *