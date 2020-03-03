To Prevent Spread of Coronavirus, Bahraini Shia Scholars Recommended To Stop Religious Gatherings Temporarily

SHAFAQNA- In a statement, Bahraini Shia scholars called on the leaders of Husseiniyas and other religious and social centers to stop all activities and gatherings this week and next week to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Bahrain’s most prominent Shia scholars in a statement urged leaders of Husseiniyas and other religious and social centers to halt all activities and gatherings this week and next week to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and attend to the advice of experts in this field, according to Hawzah News. The statement was signed and issued by “Sayyid Abdullah al-Gharifi, Sheikh Mohammad Saleh al-Rabi’ee and Sheikh Mohammad Sanghor.”