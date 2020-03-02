Spox: Iran not to count on US offer of coronavirus aid

Speaking to reporters in the framework of his weekly press conference through video conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi reiterated Iran’s unwillingness to receive aid which is offered only in rhetorics.

He said since the outbreak of coronavirus in China, it became an emergency matter which like any other crisis needs international solidarity and synergy so no country can say that it is alone me and I could fight it on myself by going into isolation.

He noted that Iran with cooperation of all organizations including the Foreign Ministry is seriously dealing with the issue and is trying to provide health and consular facilities also maintain economic relations.

Referring to to the help extended to Iran by its neighboring countries, Mousavi said Iran will also help other countries since it is an international issue.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the diplomat advised some media outside the country not to weaken Iranians’ morale.

He reiterated that Iran is monitoring US stances, adding that they made efforts against Iran and its capabilities and weakened Iranian people.

The US Administration has even conducted sabotage with regard to “Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA), Mousavi noted.

The aim of the Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA) is to ensure that exporters and trading companies in the food, pharmaceutical and medical sectors based in Switzerland have a secure payment channel with a Swiss bank through which payments for their exports to Iran are guaranteed. In this way, Switzerland is helping to supply the Iranian population with agricultural commodities, food, medicines, and medical equipment. This is in keeping with Switzerland’s humanitarian tradition.

Head of Iran’s Health Ministry’s public relations office Kianoush Jahanpour said that 53 Iranians have succumbed to the lethal coronavirus which has contaminated the country.

He added that 978 Iranian people have been affected by the virus so far.

The foreign ministery spokesperson went on to refer to visa issuance as other measures taken by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, saying that Iran has tried to control arrivals to uproot the disease and has reduced visa issuance in some arrivals.

Iran has assured neighbors that Iranian products are healthy and have passed quarantine.

Elaborating on the latest development regarding Iran’s nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Mousavi said triggering dispute resolution mechanism or taking Iran’s case to the United Nations Security Council has been a dead subject and will not be followed by many countries.

He noted that the legal structure of the JCPOA does not let countries continue their passivity by taking illegal Measures.

The issue was not raised in recent joint commission meeting and Iran’s legal justifications including Zarif’s 17-paper letter to High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell have been addressed.

JCPOA was supposed to have economic, political and security achievements which is clear for all, Mousavi said expressing hope for the deal to continue with current conditions.

He urged Europeans to return to their JCPOA commitments while Iran is fully committed to it.